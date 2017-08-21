Young women sought for cabinet positions

Governor Mark Dayton, Lt. Governor Tina Smith, and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota invite young women from across the state to apply for open positions with the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota. The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota currently has at least 14 cabinet vacancies to fill. Young women between the ages of 16 and 24, especially those from underrepresented communities, are invited to apply. Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor by visiting mn.gov/governor/appointments, and will be accepted through Aug. 22.

“We must continue working to build a state where all Minnesotans have equal opportunity to succeed,” Governor Dayton said in a press release. “This partnership is an important step in improving equity and opportunity for young women in Minnesota, especially young women of color. I encourage young women from every corner and every background to apply for a cabinet position with the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota.”

The Young Women’s Cabinet is comprised of 25 young women and youth leaders representing the following communities: African American, African immigrant, American Indian, Asian American/Pacific Islander, disability, Greater Minnesota, Latina, and LGBTQ. The Cabinet ensures that the efforts of the initiative stay grounded in the lived experiences of the young women and youth from each community and the community-specific challenges and solutions they identified, and guided by their leadership.

“The Young Women’s Initiative brings together young women from throughout Minnesota to tell us what we can do together to expand opportunity for all of them,” Lt. Governor Smith said in a press release. “This is important: young women of color, American Indian young women, young women with disabilities, young women from Greater Minnesota, and youth who identify as LGBTQ today face an opportunity gap. I invite young women from these communities to join the Young Women’s Initiative cabinet and help us close those gaps for all women in Minnesota.”