Comfort Lakes Association talks mussels, land

Photo by Amy Doeun

Comfort Lakes Association members hear from Wyoming Mayor Lisa Iverson and City Administrator Robb Linwood at the CLA’s Aug. 10 meeting, held at Wyoming United Methodist Church.

Amy Doeun

Wyoming Reporter

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Comfort Lakes Association held its monthly meeting at United Methodist Church in Wyoming. The organization has steadily grown over the years to about 53 members.

“We all want to be really good stewards of the lake,” CLA President Mary Renn told the crowd. “We all realize that the lake is really beneficial to us all.”

But the topic of the day was an unfortunate one: Zebra mussels had been found in Comfort Lake, starting in early July (learn more about the discovery of the mussels in the Aug. 3 story “Zebra mussels found in Comfort Lake or online here). Within a few weeks, five adult mussels had been found in different locations on the lake’s northern end.

Mike Sorensen of the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District attended the meeting to give updates on both zebra mussels and the lake’s ongoing Eurasian milfoil infestation.

Lakes that have zebra mussels have signs warning boaters to be extra vigilant in removing all water from their boats. On Sept. 2 a Department of Natural Resources decontamination crew will be at Comfort Lake. The crew had come earlier in the summer, Renn said, adding, “I think the coordinator was really surprised how busy the boat landing is on a Saturday.”

Milfoil is another concern with the lake. The treatment for milfoil is a herbicide. However, DNR rules require that the herbicide not be spread when lily pads are on the water, so it is generally spread early in the season. Homeowners can apply for their own aquatic plant management permits through the watershed (www.clflwd.org) for a limited remaining time this year. Renn also encouraged manual removal of the plants

“Manually taking it out is your best option,” she said. “I just used my hand and twisted it around and pulled it out.”

The concern for most of the residents was the Gilbert’s Farm going up for sale again. This tract of land on west Comfort Lake had been up for sale previously. A proposed development was in the works with a community dock on a lot of lakefront property the farm currently owns. That sale fell through, but the property is for sale again now.

Wyoming Mayor Lisa Iverson and City Administrator Robb Linwood attended the meeting. After a brief introduction, Linwood said that Zoning Official Fred Weck working on land use issues at the farm.

“We are asking for a commitment for them (the city) to look into it,” said Bill Keilty, one of the founders of the association. “The city of Wyoming fought to get Comfort Lake. We haven’t gotten much in return.”

“We have been part of Wyoming for three or four years now,” Wally Ostle added. “It is important that the city not look at (the lake) as a financial asset, but a responsibility.”

Renn said the new city administration had been very supportive

“They are showing commitment by being here,” she said.

“I am very excited about where Wyoming is going and what has been accomplished. … I want to have not so much (old) township against the city,” Iverson said. “I like to bring people together.”