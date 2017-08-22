Forest Lake school bus involved in crash

A tow truck operator sweeps up debris around the SUV before it can be loaded onto the truck at a crash site on the intersection of Scandia Trail and North Shore Drive in Forest Lake Aug. 22.

Two vehicle collisions occurred at the intersection of North Shore Trail and Scandia Trail in Forest Lake in quick succession around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 22. According to initial reports from law enforcement, the first collision was between a driving school vehicle and a dump truck, resulting in a minor injury to an occupant of the driving school car. The second occurred shortly thereafter, when a westbound SUV rear-ended a school bus carrying Forest Lake Area Schools students. The driver and a passenger from the SUV were transported by ambulance with unknown injuries. An occupant of the driving school car sustained minor injuries. Two students from the school bus also received minor injuries. At this time, how the crashes occurred and related to each other is not known. The Forest Lake Times will update this story as more information becomes available. Students in the bus look back on the accident scene. Forest Lake Police Captain Greg Weiss puts students at ease as they switch to a new bus following the accidents.