Audrey J. Hansen

enly and unexpectedly on August 20, 2017.

She was born September 2, 1935 to Marvin and Ruby (Williams) Olson on a farm near Luck, Wisconsin, where she lived until graduating from Milltown High School. Audrey studied secretarial courses at the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. Upon graduation, she was employed in the general offices of the Northern Pacific Railway in downtown St. Paul.

In 1955, she married Eugene Hansen of Luck. Their daughter and first son were born when they lived in Minneapolis and Coon Rapids, respectively. In 1962, Eugene built a home for the family in the country near Forest Lake. There, two more sons were born.

In addition to homemaking, Audrey was active in the women’s group of her church and served for a time in the community as a 4-H leader.

When her children were older, she entered the work force again, doing several temporary office jobs in the North metro area. Audrey then went to work part-time as a secretary with Dynamic Strategies, Inc., a marketing research firm in Forest Lake. There she spent the best years of her life, loving work, and retiring after 14 years.

Upon retirement, Audrey took up the hobby of quilting and enjoyed meeting with friends to work on quilting projects. Many quilts were made for family and for missionaries in various parts of the world.

Audrey is survived by her beloved husband, Eugene; children, Lynda (Dennis) Hall, Mark (Johnna) Hansen, David (Ana) Hansen, Jonathan (Sarah) Hansen; grandchildren, Angela Lewman, Frederick Hall, Victoria Heichel, Charles Hall, Jillian Hansen, Allison Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Ashley Hansen, Zackary Hansen, Gideon Hansen, Levi Hansen, Elijah Hansen, Shiloh Hansen; great grandchildren, Abigail Lewman, Joshua Lewman, Cade Hansen, Max Hall, Carter Hall, Isabella Heichel; sisters, Shirley (Chuck) Williams, Jean Lewis; many other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral service 12 noon, Friday, August 25, 2017 at Chisago Lakes Baptist Church, 9387 Wyoming Trail, Chisago City. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Milltown Cemetery, Milltown, WI.

Post navigation