The Forest Lake White 13U baseball team placed third in its division at the MYAS Rec State Tournament Aug. 4-6. The team was coached by Mike Green, Jerry Auge, Mike Wadino and Jessie Leagjeld. Front row: Eli Allen and Keenon Olson. Middle row: Connor Capistrant, Ben Jasinski, Joey Leagjeld and Michael Wadino. Back row: Tate Hagle, Erik Kittelson, Cooper Auge, Joe Green and Jake Kirkeeide. Not pictured: Cameron Hagland.