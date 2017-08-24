Anthony Tyler ends career as All-American

Anthony Tyler (Submitted photo)

2013 Forest Lake graduate Anthony Tyler finished off a stellar collegiate track career by earning a place on the Division III All-American team.

Tyler, a recent graduate of Hamline University, earned the honor by placing fifth in the discus throw at the NCAA Championships in Geneva, Ohio in May. His place-winning throw sailed 159 feet, 9.75 inches.

“All my hard work paid off; I was able to showcase it when it really mattered,” Tyler said.

The All-America medal is only the most prestigious of many titles and honors Tyler won during his collegiate throwing career. As a freshman, he was already one of the top throwers in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, placing second at the conference championship meet. He won the MIAC title as a sophomore before picking up silver medals again as a junior and senior. His resume includes eight individual wins along with 20 additional top-five finishes. In addition to his All-American turn this spring, he also qualified to the national meet in 2015 (16th, 152-5) and 2016 (17th, 149-2). His career-best throw, achieved at the Augustana Twilight Qualifier on May 18, covered 175 feet, 8 inches.

As a senior, Tyler also set career-best marks in his other events, the hammer throw (150 feet, 5 inches) and the weight throw (49 feet, 8.25 inches).

Tyler was recruited onto the Hamline squad after a fine career at Forest Lake, which culminated in a state championship in the discus in 2013. Trailing two opponents going into the last round, Tyler took the gold medal by launching his final throw out to 160 feet, 3 inches. That result also contributed 12 points toward the Rangers’ 59.5-point total, which earned them the state runner-up trophy.

“The Forest Lake track team is lucky to have a great coach, Paul Kendrick, and a lot of other great coaches for each individual event,” Tyler said. “I had great coaches who taught me technique – I wasn’t always the biggest guy in the competition, but I still managed to come out on top at the end.”

Tyler also played varsity basketball for the Rangers.

After graduating from Hamline, Tyler joined GT Planet as a software engineering intern. He plans to make that his full-time profession, either at GT Planet or elsewhere.

“I want to thank all my coaches, my parents and all the people who supported me during my athletic and academic career,” Tyler said.