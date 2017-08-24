Forest Lake wrestlers take national stage

Left to right: coach Tim Cardinal, coach Joe Kunshier, Reed Parrish, Derrick Cardinal, Grant Parrish, Reid Nelson, Tyler Raway, Brent Eidenschink and Luke Munkelwitz.

Wrestling is a mentally and physically demanding sport, but for some Forest Lake grapplers, the commitment extends well into the summer.

One of the most prestigious honors for age-level wrestlers is to be asked to represent Team Minnesota in one of USA Wrestling’s National Duals Team Tournaments. Team Minnesota competes against the best wrestlers from throughout the country.

Forest Lake wrestlers selected to represent Minnesota on the Schoolboy team (wrestlers born 2003-04) include Reid Nelson, Reed Parrish and Tyler Raway. Derrick Cardinal was also selected but was forced to miss the competition due to injury.

The Schoolboy tournament took place June 7-11 at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. Minnesota Gold placed fourth in Greco-Roman and fifth in freestyle, while Minnesota Maroon placed 12th in Greco-Roman and 14th in freestyle.

Cory Nelson, Minnesota USA Wrestling Kids director and Forest Lake coach, accompanied the Schoolboys to Indianapolis.

“Minnesota Wrestling always goes into the these tournaments with the goal of winning a national championship,” Nelson said. “While that did not happen for our Schoolboys, they competed hard, learned a lot and establish wrestling friendships that will serve them well in the future.”

Forest Lake captain Grant Parrish was selected to compete with the Cadet team (wrestlers born 2001-02) in York, Pennsylvania June 13-17. The Team Minnesota Cadets impressed the country by winning the national championship in Greco-Roman and placing second in freestyle. Parrish was named to the all-tournament team for freestyle.

Left to right: Pedro Castillo, Tyson Davids, Troy Pleski, Grant Parrish, Tanner Weise and Dylan Mills.

Capping off the summer, Cadet and Junior wrestlers competed for individual national titles at the USA Wrestling Junior National Tournament in Fargo July 14-22.

Forest Lake wrestlers Troy Pleski, Pedro Castillo and Parrish competed in the Cadet division. Parrish earned All-American status at 182 pounds by placing sixth in freestyle and second in Greco-Roman. Pleski (145) reached the round of 16, one round short of placing.

Rangers competing at the Junior level were Tyson Davids and captains Dylan Mills and Tanner Wiese.

Forest Lake head coach Joe Kunshier said, “These wrestlers work hard in the practice room, and it is showing through the recognition that they are receiving and their accomplishment. This is the type of commitment necessary to position our team for future success.”