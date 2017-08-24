Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 8, 2016

MORTGAGOR: Brian Glancy and Abigail M. Glancy, married to each other.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Filed July 18, 2016, Washington County Registrar of Titles, Document No. 1241551 on Certificate of Title No. 74002.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Flagstar Bank, FSB. Dated April 18, 2017 Filed April 19, 2017, as Document No. 1246725.

Said Mortgage being upon Registered Land.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

100052550453660689

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Homes Mortgage, LLC

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Flagstar Bank, FSB

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14156 Upper 54th Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082

TAX PARCEL I.D. #:

04.029.20.32.0012

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 8, Block 1, Swager Bros. 9th Addition, Washington County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $225,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$230,679.29

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 10, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: August 9, 2017

Flagstar Bank, FSB

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN

AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/

Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

92-17-004716 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 24, 31,

September 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

723269