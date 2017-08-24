Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

12-082880
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
May 24, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $136,517.00
MORTGAGOR(S):
Timothy L. Ramey, single
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
MIN#: 1000389-0000002226-4
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Voyager Bank
SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed September 11, 2002, Washington County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number 1116322, as modified by Document recorded on May 8, 2015 as Document Number 1233911 in the Office of the Registrar of Titles of Washington County, Minnesota
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot Eight (8), Block Two (2), Rolling Hills 7th Addition
REGISTERED PROPERTY
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
7693 S Homestead Ct S,
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08 027 21 41 0126
COT# 52532
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$123,764.48
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
October 16, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on April 16, 2018, or the next business day if April 16, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: August 18, 2017
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 24, 31,
September 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017
724838