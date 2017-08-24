Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Conditional Use Permit

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota, to consider a request for a conditional use permit allowing a light industrial manufacturing and processing use (Northern Technologies, Inc.) in an existing building. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant: Northern Technologies, Inc. (Andrew Halverson)

Property Owner: DLW Properties, LLC (Donald Waldoch)

Property Location: 13733 Lake Drive NE, Columbus, MN

Legal Description: UNPLATTED TOWNSHIP OF COLUMBUS THAT PART OF THE SE1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 33-32-22 ANOKA CNTY, MN LYING ELY OF THE ELY RT-OF-WAY LINE OF CNTY ST AID HWY NO 23 (FORMERLY KNOWN AS US HWY NO 8) LYING NLY OFTHE S 239.10 FT AS MEAS AT RIGHT ANGLES TO & PRLL WITH THE S LINE OF SAID SE1/4 OF NW1/4 & LYING SLY OF THE N 865 FT AS MEAS ALONG THE E LINE OF SAID SE1/4 OF NW1/4 EX RDS SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, Anoka County, Minnesota.

PIN#33-32-22-24-0004

Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 24, 2017

