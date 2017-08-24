Notice of Public Hearings – Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District

(Official Publication)
Notice of
Public Hearing
2018 Budget and Levies
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Managers of the Comfort Lake-Forest Lake Watershed District, will hold a public hearing pursuant to Section 103D.911 of Minnesota Statutes, on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Forest Lake City Offices, 1408 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025 to consider the Districts budget and tax levy for the year 2018. The total proposed budget for 2018 is $2,242,223. A levy of $1,200,000 is proposed on real property in Washington and Chisago Counties within District boundaries.
Dated: August 18, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGERS
/S/Wayne S. Moe
Wayne S. Moe, Secretary
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 24, 31, 2017
