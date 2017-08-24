Tennis faces first volleys

< >

Exactly two months after the baseball team faced the last pitch of the 2016-17 season, the Forest Lake girls tennis squad took the first swings of the 2017-18 season placing second in a four-team tournament at Centennial on Aug. 19.

River Falls and Maple Grove joined the Rangers and the host, playing each of the others in team matches throughout the day. Individual matches were played to eight games rather than two sets.

The Ranger lineup was, for singles, as follows: No. 1 Kaitlyn Culver, No. 2 Jenna Zowin, No. 3 Noelle Gorka, No. 4 Natalie Runquist. In doubles: No. 1 Avery Jorgenson and Annika Lamppa, No. 2 Carrie Voss and Abbi Evans, No. 3 Biz Valley and Sydney Rydel.

In the first match of the day, the Rangers defeated Centennial 4-3. In singles, Culver lost to QuinBliss 8-3 and Zowin fell to Claire Peloquin 8-4, but these setbacks were cancelled when Jorgenson and Lamppa beat Lauren Cavillarel and Halle Dove 8-3, and Voss and Evans beat Kaitlyn Moore and Mia Traska 8-7 (7-3). Valley and Rydel lost their match 8-7, while Runquist won hers 8-2, leaving Gorka to decide the outcome in a duel against Britta Arends. That match went to a tiebreaker, which Gorka won 7-3.

The Rangers ended on the wrong side of a 4-3 scoreline in a loss to Maple Grove.

Maple Grove brought strong play at the top of the singles lineup, sweeping the top three spots while losing only two games combined. Runquist picked up a win at No. 4, beating Grace Bakke 8-2.

In doubles, Jorgenson and Lamppa lost 8-4, while Voss and Evans (8-5) and Valley and Rydel (8-2) grabbed victories.

The Rangers took a 6-1 win over River Falls in their final match. Culver, Gorka, Runquist and all three doubles duos won their matches.

In the team standings, both Maple Grove and the Rangers finished with 14 points. Maple Grove was named the winner due to its head-to-head victory over Forest Lake.

Individual award-winners were also named for each ladder position. Runquist, Jorgenson/Lamppa and Voss/Evans placed first in their divisions, while Gorka and Valley/Rydel earned second-place finishes.

Each team also entered a fourth doubles team; Teh Price and Lacey Wedell competed for Forest Lake.

Price and Wedell earned second place in the extra division by defeating Anna Clark and Christina Mahro (Centennial) 8-5, falling to Anusha Patel and McKenzie McVay (Maple Grove) 8-6 and finally defeating Sarah Schneckenberger and Molly O’Malley (River Falls) 8-6.

The Rangers competed in a triangular at Chisago Lakes on Aug. 22 as this edition went to press. They will face another triangular at Princeton on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Rangers make their home debut against Park on Tuesday, Sep. 5.