Weekend of goodwill

Photos by Jason DeMoe and Relay for Life photos courtesy of Nancy Ferguson

Forest Lake and Wyoming were bustling the weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 with no less than four different events between the two communities. Above, local musician Jake Nelson played “You’re Not Alone,” his song about struggling with mental illness, as the gathered crowd at Aug. 19’s 2017 Stomp Out Suicide event released balloons in honor of loved ones lost to suicide. The event took place at Wyoming’s Goodview Park.

An estimated record number of attendees enjoyed a favorable weather day for Stomp Out Suicide 2017.

Kelsey Marier and Ashley Huberty from Champlin walked in honor of a friend lost to suicide during the Stomp Out Suicide event.

At the end of the Forest Lake Relay for Life Aug. 19, paper bags lit from within lined Lakeside Memorial Park’s walkways, each a tribute to a loved one claimed by cancer.

A crowd of cancer survivors celebrated their victories against the disease during the Aug. 19 Relay for Life event in Lakeside Memorial Park.

Samantha and Olivia Riepe were two of many who signed a banner in support of a pledge against hate at the Stand in Solidarity event held Aug. 20 in Lakeside Memorial Park.

One highlight of the Aug. 20 Daniel DePonti Airport Open House in Forest Lake was a restored North American T-28 Trojan Air Force plane used primarily in the Vietnam era.

