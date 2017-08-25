Crystal H. Olson

Loving Mother, Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Girlfriend

Crystal Olson, age 40 of Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2017.Preceded in death by grandfathers, Gerald and Leonard.Survived by daughter, Gracie; parents, Steve and Kathy; sisters, Lainie (B.J), Erin (Jesse), Elly (Drew); boyfriend, Paul; grandmothers, Marilyn and Helen; four nieces, one nephew, other relatives and many friends.Crystal was a longtime employee of The Search Appraisal Co., & SRC Inc.Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 29th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. A Celebration of Crystal’s Life 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30th with visitation one hour prior at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, 13060 Lake Blvd., Lindstrom. Luncheon to follow at the Forest Lake VFW. Memorials preferred to the family.