Forest Lake resident earns Eagle Scout honor

Christopher Przybilla of Forest Lake has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement rank within the Boy Scouts of America. Przybilla was recognized in ceremonies on Aug. 5 at the Crossroads Church Activity Center in Columbus. A member of Columbus Troop 9414, Przybilla is one of approximately four percent of all Boy Scouts who attain the Eagle rank.

To earn Eagle distinction, each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a significant service project benefitting his community, faith organization, or school that demonstrates leadership. Pryzbilla chose to build a Gaga Dodgeball pit for Columbus Elementary School, which he attended from grades K to 6. The project was built in Oct. 2016 with help from family, friends, and scouts from Troop 9414.

Pryzbilla earned 54 Merit Badges in all. He has served as Senior Patrol Leader and is currently the Junior Assistant Scoutmaster for the troop. He spent his summer working as camp counselor at Tomahawk Scout Reservation.