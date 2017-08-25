Open Forum for Aug. 24, 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: Letters will be accepted for the Open Forum for publication in the next available issue after receipt. Letters may be sent to Forest Lake Times, 146 N. Lake St., Suite 125, Forest Lake, or by e-mail to [email protected] Letters should not exceed 250 words and must be signed with the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Deadline is noon Monday. The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters and assure that rules of libel and good taste are not violated. Letters by the same writer will not be published more than once per calendar month.

A high-flying event

Thank you to everyone who helped with the Forest Lake Airport Open House on August 20: Forest Lake Airport Commission and pilots, city of Forest Lake public works and administration staff, EAA Chapter 745 from Benson Airport in White Bear Lake (the EAA Young Eagles sponsor), Civil Air Patrol, North Memorial MEDIVAC, FLPD, FLFD, FL VFW, FL Lions Club, Cirrus Airplanes, Daniela’s Gelato, Rapid Press, all the pilots that brought planes, and all the many volunteers. It was a fantastic event! The pilots were extremely generous with their time and expense. They gave 170 kids plane rides and taught them about flying. Thank you also to all the hundreds of people who attended the event!

Marc Harshman

Forest Lake

Editor’s note: Marc Harshman is the president of the Forest Lake Lions Club.