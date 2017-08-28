Elim to host senior event in Scandia

The Elim Foundation will host a breakfast seminar titled “Future Plans” at Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia Sept. 23 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The seminar will address aging life issues of legal, financial, health, and faith matters. Professional speakers will give overviews about important decisions and actions needed to ensure future wishes as well as provide resources to help make those plans a reality. There will be an opportunity for individual questions. A light breakfast will be served. This event is free, but registration is required by Sept. 15. Contact Sally at 651-433-2723 to register.