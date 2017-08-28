Jonny Stover, age 47 of North Branch, formerly of Good Thunder, passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Aug. 26, 2017.
A Celebration of Jon’s Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2nd with visitation beginning at 12 Noon until time of service at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake.
Jonathan “Jonny” Stover
