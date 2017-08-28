Midwest Dental welcomes new doctor; Derrik Hartman sees several chipped teeth in first couple weeks

Midwest Dental in Chisago City is welcoming Dr. Derrik Hartman to its dental office located at the corner of North Avenue and Gateway Avenue.

In his first couple weeks at Midwest Dental, Dr. Hartman has already encountered several chipped tooth cases caused by individuals attempting to bite their fishing line.

“I understand the convenience of it, but using your teeth to cut your fishing line can cause significant damage, such as a chipped or broken tooth,” Dr. Hartman said in a press release. “One should consider using a scissors or another cutting tool when cutting their fishing lines. I can, however, already tell how big the Chisago City area is into fishing.”

A native of Eyota, Hartman attended Luther College in Decorah, IA before finishing his dental degree at the University Of Minnesota School Of Dentistry. Since then, he practiced dentistry for Midwest Dental in St. Charles before moving to Georgia for a few years and finally moving back home to Minnesota and re-joining Midwest Dental.

Growing up, Hartman always had a strong interest in science and knew he wanted to work in the healthcare field. While taking the time to shadow various doctors, he found a true passion in dentistry. Having practiced for more than four years, Dr. Hartman has handled many different dental-related scenarios, one being many people still being fearful of the dentist.

“Some people are afraid of the dentist and think it will cause them pain, but there have been many advancements in dentistry that help reduce or even eliminate that pain,” Hartman said in a press release. “I like to talk with every patient to understand their situation and concerns before even looking into their mouth or doing x-rays. I like to make them feel as comfortable as possible.”

Midwest Dental in Chisago City is open Monday through Thursday with appointment times as early as 7 a.m. It can be reached online at midwest-dental.com/chisagocity or via phone at 651- 257-3639.