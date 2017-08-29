Adele A. Vadner, age 87, born August 22, 1930 in Milltown, WI, a 60 year resident of Forest Lake and active member of Faith Lutheran Church died peacefully on August 27, 2017 of congestive heart failure.

A hard working, kind Scandinavian who endured hardships and many joys in life. A long time choir member with a lovely soprano voice. Traveling to all 50 states was a lifelong fulfilled dream, she also visited Canada, Norway and the Caribbean.

She enjoyed organizing and journaling all of her life events. Adele wrote “The Simple Life” a book about her childhood which is enjoyed by her family.

Preceded in death by husband Eugene and friend Irving Stang.

Blessed to have been mother of four children, Cindy (Dan) Conner, Tyrone (Corliss) Vadner, Bradley (Bev) Vadner, Susan (John) Erickson. Loving grandmother to Kelly (Renee) Conner, Brady (Sara) Conner, Brandon (Misty) Erickson, Amanda Vadner, Emily (Jon) Lemmon, Robert (Crystal) Erickson and Kyle Vadner. Proud to be a great-grandmother of seven, aunt of many nieces and nephews, and friend of many wonderful people.

Funeral to be held at Faith Lutheran Church of Forest Lake, at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2017, visitation at 10 a.m., lunch following the service. Internment at Scandinavian Cemetery.