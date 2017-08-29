Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING

For publication

STATE OF WISCONSIN

WOOD COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. 17TP-16

IN THE INTEREST OF

Girl Child

To:

Michael Hansen

609 Apartment Lane SW, #309

Forest Lake, MN 55426

and any unknown parent at unknown address. Additional identifying information:

Date of conception:

11/18/15-1/17/16

Date of birth: 09/15/2016

Place of birth: Wausau, WI

IT IS ORDERED:

This notice be published advising you that a petition for termination of your parental rights to the above named child be heard at the Wood County Courthouse, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Rm./Br. address Branch 1, 400 Market Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI on August 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.

If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment or a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.

If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call 715-421-8520.

Dated: July 25, 2017

Name of Attorney

P.O. Box 8095

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-8095

Telephone Number 715-421-8515

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Gregory J. Potter

Circuit Court Judge/

Commissioner

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 3, 2017

716404