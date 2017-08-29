Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY AT FREEWAY
MINI-STORAGE
14474 WEST FREEWAY DRIVE
FOREST LAKE, MINNESOTA
(651) 982-9999
Property will be sold at a live public auction at 11:00 AM on August 28th, 2017
The description of the goods and name of the person(s) whose property is to be sold is as follows:
Sherry Biljan: unit #946 Sofa, 2 recliners, TV cabinet, hutch & wood cabinet.
Austin J Harris: unit #227 Baseball & misc. sports equipment, books, guitar, posters, chess set, CDs & mens clothes.
Michael E Setterholm: unit #215 Bar stools, antique cupboards, sofa & recliner, gas furnace.
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 10, 17, 2017
720115