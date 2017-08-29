Paddle power

Photos by Jason DeMoe

Paddleboarders took off from the start line for the 10k, 5k, and 1.5k races Aug. 12 at the Northern Lights Paddle, Yoga, and Music Fest near the shore of Lakeside Memorial Park.

Anya Yurchenko prepared for the 10k Elite race with a stretch. Yurchenko is a well known racer throughout the midwest and was the second woman to finish the Northern Lights Paddle, Yoga, and Music Fest 10k with a time of 1:24:57.37.

Submitted photo

Stev Stegner and Joshua Singer tied for first place in the paddleboard fishing contest, both reeling in a 4.4lb 25.5 inch bass. The two are pictued here with judge John LaNasa.

Volly Johnson makes her way to the finish line after just exiting her board. She finished the 1.5k short course with a time of 31:40.

Declan Johnson took third place in the 1.5k short course Aug. 12 with a time of 25:50.