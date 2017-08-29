Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

Flowering Rush Herbicide Treatment on Forest Lake

The Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District, in conjunction with the City of Forest Lake, Forest Lake Lake Association, and MN Department of Natural Resources, will be conducting the first of two rounds of aquatic invasive species herbicide treatment of flowering rush on Forest Lake between August 10 and August 18. The herbicide that will be used is called Tribune (active ingredient is Diquat) and will be applied by the licensed applicator company, PLM Lake and Land Management Corp. The combined acreage of all treatment areas totals 40.2 acres. Herbicide information and a map of the treatment areas may be found at www.clflwd.org.

Signatures for aquatic invasive plant treatments are not required for the Comfort Lake – Forest Lake Watershed District as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has waived the signature requirement, as allowed by state statute. The law requires notification to lakeshore owners on how to opt-out of treatments. According to Minnesota Statutes (103G.615, Sec. 78, Subd 3a,b,c), the District is required to notify landowners of proposed treatments, offering them an opportunity to request that treatment not occur on waters adjacent to their property. (Adjacency is defined as waters within 150 feet of the shore lake-ward between property lines). It is the landowners right to request treatment not be performed in front of their property.

Previous notifications have been provided in the weeks preceding the treatment date. These included a post-card that was mailed to all residents on Forest Lake and handouts distributed by watercraft inspectors at public boat launches.

A second round of herbicide treatment will occur in late August or early September this year. Those who opted out of the first round of treatment will be automatically opted out of the second round as well. Anyone who did not opt out of the first round of treatment, but wishes to opt out of the second round may do so by contacting:

