Leo Hipp, Wyoming, earned a place on the dean’s list at Northern Michigan University.
Bryce Wyandt, Wyoming, earned a place on the dean’s list at North Dakota State University.
Michael Butchko, Forest Lake, earned a Doctorate degree from the University of Lincoln-Nebraska.
Angela Adams and Emily Bramley, Wyoming; and Alyse Petroske, Veronia Korby, Keenen Germundsen, Joseph Dukich, Forest Lake; graduated from Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Viveka Amundson, Scandia, earned a place on the dean’s list at Lawrence University.
Student News
