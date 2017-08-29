Student News

Leo Hipp, Wyoming, earned a place on the dean’s list at Northern Michigan University.

Bryce Wyandt, Wyoming, earned a place on the dean’s list at North Dakota State University.

Michael Butchko, Forest Lake, earned a Doctorate degree from the University of Lincoln-Nebraska.

Angela Adams and Emily Bramley, Wyoming; and Alyse Petroske, Veronia Korby, Keenen Germundsen, Joseph Dukich, Forest Lake; graduated from Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Viveka Amundson, Scandia, earned a place on the dean’s list at Lawrence University.