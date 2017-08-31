Financial Statements – City of Columbus

Summary Financial Report

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information per Minn. Stat. Sec. 471.697 (2016) concerning the City of Columbus to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at the City Hall, 16319 Kettle River Blvd. Questions about this report should be directed to Elizabeth Mursko, City Administrator at (651) 464-3120 ext. 1011

Revenues and Expenditures for General Operations

(Governmental Funds)

