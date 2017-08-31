Ordinances – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE PUBLICATION SUMMARY AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 14 PUBLIC HEALTH, WELLS, SEWERS, AND UTILITIES IN THE COLUMBUS CITY CODE

The City Council of the City of Columbus adopted Ordinance No. 17-01, An Ordinance Amending Chapter 14 Public Health, Wells, Sewers, and Utilities on August 23, 2017 and approved this summary of the ordinance for publication on August 23, 2017.

The City Council has authority to regulate city municipal code in the City. Following discussion at the City Council and the City Planning Commission, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 17-01 to amend the City Code as described in this summary publication as follows:

A zoning code text amendment to amend Columbus City Code Chapter 14 governing public health, wells sewers and utilities. This amendment requires the preservation of a secondary soil treatment area to accommodate a subsurface sewage treatment system and eliminates redundant language. The amendment further includes housekeeping revisions to terms and typos.

This Ordinance was adopted by the Columbus City Council on this 23rd day of August and shall become effective after its publication. This is only a summary of Ordinance 17-01. A printed copy of Ordinance 17-01 is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk and on the Citys Official website www.ci.columbus.mn.us. This title and summary of the Ordinance 17-01 is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. 412.191 subd. 4.

By order of the City Council.

Elizabeth Mursko,

City Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 31, 2017

