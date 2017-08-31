Ordinances – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

ANOKA COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ADOPTION OF

ORDINANCE NO. 160

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER VIII OF THE LINWOOD TOWN CODE TO INSERT SECTION 802.02 OTHER CODES ADOPTED; SWIMMING POOLS, SPAS AND HOT TUBS

The Board of Supervisors for the Town of Linwood, Anoka County, Minnesota, hereby ordains that on the 22nd day of August 2017, the Linwood Township Board of Supervisors adopted the above Ordinance. Due to the lengthy content of the Ordinance, a brief Summary follows:

Section 1. Amendment. Amends the Town Code to insert Section 802.02 which incorporates by reference the International Residential Code as it applies to swimming pools, spas, and hot tubs; provides for enforcement of the Ordinance; the issuance of permits and fees; and violations and penalties.

Section 2. Effective date. Identifies the effective date of Ordinance.

The Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force immediately following its adoption and upon publication. A copy of the Ordinance can be viewed by contacting the Town Clerk at (651) 462-2812 during normal business hours. An additional copy of the Ordinance will also be on file at the local public library.

/s/ Michael Halliday, Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Pamela Olson, Clerk

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 31, 2017

727260