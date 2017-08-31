Summons – SUMMONS

AND NOTICE OF FILING

Small Claims Publication

State of Wisconsin

Burnett County

Circuit Court

Case No.: 17-SC-136

Keith Martini

26175 County Road H

Spooner, WI 54801

Plaintiff

-vs-

Sal Investments, Inc.

by Scott Lissick, Agent

1082 SE 5th Street

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Defendant

TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANTS (S):

You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.

The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:

Burnett County Courthouse,

Room 115

7410 County Road K

Siren, WI 54872

Telephone number of Clerk of Court 715-349-2147, on the following date & time: September 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.

If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call: 715-349-2147

Dated: August 23, 2017

By: /s/ XXXXXXX

Attorney No. 1032855

Plaintiff/Attorney

Benson Law Office, LTD

P.O. Box 370

Siren, WI 54872

715-349-5215

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

August 31, 2017

726984