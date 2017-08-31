Summons – SUMMONS

AND NOTICE OF FILING
Small Claims Publication
State of Wisconsin
Burnett County
Circuit Court
Case No.: 17-SC-136
Keith Martini
26175 County Road H
Spooner, WI 54801
Plaintiff
-vs-
Sal Investments, Inc.
by Scott Lissick, Agent
1082 SE 5th Street
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Defendant
TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANTS (S):
You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above.
The lawsuit will be heard in the following Small Claims court:
Burnett County Courthouse,
Room 115
7410 County Road K
Siren, WI 54872
Telephone number of Clerk of Court 715-349-2147, on the following date & time: September 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county.
If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call: 715-349-2147
Dated: August 23, 2017
By: /s/ XXXXXXX
Attorney No. 1032855
Plaintiff/Attorney
Benson Law Office, LTD
P.O. Box 370
Siren, WI 54872
715-349-5215
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
August 31, 2017
726984