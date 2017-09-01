Hardwood Creek Library September Events

Library closed September 4 in observance of Labor Day

FEATURED EVENTS

Cathartic coloring for creative adults

Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The library supplies everything but imagination. Come any time during the meeting for as long as you like.

Mixed-media painting pet portraits

Sept. 18 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This event will feature experimentation with different kinds of painting, drawing, and collage materials to make a unique, colorful, and fun portrait of a favorite pet or animal. Various pattern, texture, and mark-making techniques will be covered, and multiple images will be created to take home.

Raptors of Minnesota

Sept. 30 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Naturalists from the raptor center will bring live birds of prey to the library. Learn why these magnificent raptors are so important for our world. Explore the different raptors found in Minnesota and hear about their role in the environment. Learn the three key features of all raptors and learn why they are different from other birds.

Newspaper and magazine art

Sept. 30 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Use collaged text, images, and colorful shapes to create interesting, vibrant, and dynamic paper mosaics, portraits, wall art, and even jewelry. Teacher demonstrations and examples will show participants how to combine collage, drawing, painting, and even stamped images. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Beginner surf

Sept. 12 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Adults 45+ are invited to a free, hands-on surf session. Learn how to search the web, determine if a website is secure, and navigate specific sites like medicare.gov. These classes are geared to those with little or no experience with computers and/or the Internet and may be repeated.

CHILDREN’S EVENTS

Storytime features rhymes, songs, books, toys, crafts, and other activities to encourage the development of literacy skills. Siblings are always welcome.

Super storytime

Sept. 5,12,19,26 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Baby storytime

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m.

Toddler storyitme

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Family storytime

Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs are open to all. Just read the book, come, and discuss. Call 651-275-7300 with questions.

Third Tuesday night book club

Sept. 19 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware.

Third Thursday night adult book club

Sept. 21 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“Shadow Baby” by Alison McGhee.

Minnesota Book Club

Sept. 27 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

“Becoming Wellstone” by Paul David Wellstone, Jr.

19955 N. Forest Road,

Forest Lake

Amy Worwa, Library Manager,

651-275-7300

Amy Stenftenagel, Digital & Media Services Librarian,

651-275-8521

www.co.washington.mn.us/library