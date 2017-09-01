Robert “Bob” C. Beckman

Robert “Bob” Beckman, age 82 of Linwood Township, Minnesota, died August 31, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; children, Bart (Terry), Lisa (Mike) Sowers, Tammie (Thomas) Lukkonen; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, F. Alan; other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Linwood Township Cemetery. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday at Linwood Senior Center, 22817 Typo Creek Drive, Linwood. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation