PREVIEW: Forest Lake girls tennis

Many veterans return for tennis

The girls tennis team was the first Forest Lake squad to get its season underway. The Rangers stood 3-2 at press time, having scored wins over Centennial, River Falls and Chisago Lakes. The win over Chisago avenges a loss from last year’s Section 7AA tournament.

The Rangers were set to meet sectional foes Elk River and Princeton in a triangular meet on Aug. 29 after press time, with the slate of Suburban East Conference matches to begin with a trip to Mounds View on Aug. 31.

“I have a lot of players who are pretty equal this year,” head coach Violet Shortly said.

The varsity roster lists 24 players competing for 10 openings in a standard varsity match.

To begin the season, most of the returning veterans were in the doubles ladder. Four seniors play in the top two pairs, with Annika Lamppa and Avery Jorgenson opening at No. 1, and Carrie Voss and Abbi Evans beginning the season at No. 2.

“It’s good to have experience at doubles,” Shortly said.

The No. 3 duo consists of a pair of hockey teammates, junior Biz Valley and sophomore Sydney Rydell.

“I put [Valley and Rydel] together because they hate losing and complement each other so well,” Shortly said. “They are two extremely good athletes.” Kaitlyn Culver

Senior Kaitlyn Culver leads the singles players in the No. 1 position. The remainder of the ladder is occupied by new varsity players: No. 2 sophomore Jenna Zowin, No. 3 senior Noelle Gorka and No. 4 freshman Natalie Runquist.

“[Gorka] has worked really hard and has an unusual-looking stroke that throws people off,” Shortly said. “She’s a high pace player. Natalie has done a lot of work in the offseason and I predict her to be a solid anchor for the team. She really understand the game and moves the ball.”

Seniors Tehyana Price and Lacey Wedell played in the No. 4 doubles position at the season-opening tournament at Centennial. Though this is not a position in a varsity match, either of these two players may contribute later in the season.

“[Price and Wedell] are just waiting for a spot, and it could open up,” Shortly said.

Senior Brecken Carr played No. 3 doubles last season, and could also return to the varsity lineup. Eighth-grader Hannah Melander leads the junior varsity in competition but practices with the varsity team.

“[Melander] gave a strong run for varsity; she’s going to be a good player,” Shortly said.

Other potential contributors include junior Maren Thompson and freshman Amanda Hanowski.

“We have a lot of strength at the bottom, and a point at the bottom is worth as much as a point at No. 1,” Shortly said.

Jorgenson, Culver, Evans, Voss and Wedell will serve as captains.

The Rangers’ next home match is Sept. 5 against Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.