PREVIEW: North Lakes boys soccer

Submitted photo

Huskies win for the first time ever

The North Lakes boys soccer team began its eighth season with a 6-0 victory over the Charter Stars on Aug. 24.

Though a win of that magnitude would always be noteworthy in soccer, this particular blowout marked the first-ever victory for the Huskies after seven winless seasons.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting a blowout for our first win,” head coach Josh Ogaard said.

Senior forward Luca Hale, junior defender Hunter Brandel and sophomore defender Asher Leubke had the honor of captaining the team to its historic win, and will continue to be key players as the Huskies look for more victories.

“[Leubke] has been a huge factor in how this team has turned around,” Ogaard said. “[Hale] has been around the program pretty much since it started. He’s a good leader; definitely keeps the guys focused.”

Sophomore Alex Ten Napel will start in goal, despite never having played soccer before.

“Already his skill set is to the point that I don’t need to teach him much anymore,” Ogaard said. “He’s on pace to be set in the goalkeeper position for the next three years.”

The Huskies tried to make it two wins running when they visited Christian Life on Aug. 29 after press time.

“We tied against [Christian Life] last year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we fare against them,” Ogaard said.

The soccer squad will be the featured team in this year’s homecoming game on Sept. 23 when they welcome Iron Range school Mesabi East. The Huskies play their home games at Hanifl Park in Hugo.

Even with their first win behind them, Ogaard said his expectations for his team have not changed.

“Get better every game, every practice,” Ogaard said. “Push yourself further. Even though we got this first win, I tell them we still have to work hard and improve every single game.”

The Huskies will make their home debut against Metro Schools College Prep on Sept. 7.