PREVIEW: North Lakes cross-country

Huskies aim for higher numbers, faster times

As the North Lakes cross-country team grows in numbers, it hopes its scores will decrease accordingly.

A year ago, the Husky boys finished 21st at the Section 5A championships, and the girls placed 18th – in both cases, last among teams that fielded enough runners to count in the standings. The Huskies were not uncompetitive: the girls were only 42 points behind their nearest opponent, while the boys were 45 away.

Head coach Jeff Rapp helped to found the program six years ago, and in 2017 he is excited by the increasing roster size and the opportunity to host some elite small-school opponents at a home invitational.

“As cross-country teams go, we’re very young,” Rapp said. “We have more than 20 runners out for the first time ever. Our emphasis is always to develop the student-athlete: we like to win when we can, but we’re really about watching for progress week-by-week.”

The North Lakes home meet will be run at Forest Hills Golf Course on Oct. 9. The competition will include top teams in Class A, most notably conference rival Nova Classical Academy. Other key meets on the Husky schedule include the Milaca Mega Meet – the world’s largest cross-country invitational – on Sept. 23, the Twin Cities Athletic Conference meet at St. Catherine’s University on Oct 17 and the Section 5A meet at Mora Oct. 26.

“Everybody aims for the conference and the sectional meet at the end of the season,” Rapp said. “We try to peak for those.”

As the season begins, two sophomores have stood out as leaders on the boys team, Noah Hampton and Jordan Norwood.

“They’re in their fourth year in the program; they’re getting down to where they can run 5 minute, 30 second miles,” Rapp said.

Norwood led the team at sections last year, placing 80th in 19:18. Hampton finished 94th (19:45).

For the girls, junior KayLynn Kuehn returns as captain.

“[Kuehn] has dealt with injuries the last two years, but she’s coming back injury-free and we’re looking for a good season from her.”

Sophomore Anna Paulson returns as the top finisher from sections last season (102nd, 24:10). Kuehn was close behind (105th, 24:25).