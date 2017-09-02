PREVIEW: North Lakes girls soccer

Submitted photo

Huskies join forces with LILA

In 2017, the Huskies will be part-Dragon. The North Lakes Academy girls soccer team has agreed to team up with the Lakes International Language Academy for at least the next two seasons.

The Minnesota State High School League allows smaller schools to band together to form combined teams known as co-ops. The alliance between North Lakes and LILA is, at least for now, limited to the girls soccer program.

“In preseason, our numbers were a little bit lower than what we had hoped for,” head coach Ryan Colbert said. “We have a really young team so I didn’t want the younger players to be playing a lot of minutes starting out, so we decided it would make sense to combine with LILA.”

As of press time, three LILA players had joined the North Lakes team, with the possibility remaining open for others to join later. The co-op allows the team to utilize the new fields at LILA’s Headwaters (upper school) Campus on Fenway Ave. for some practices.

With a big contribution from eighth-grade forward Kiera Holland, one of the LILA-based players, the Huskies won their first game 6-0 against Minneapolis Henry on Aug. 26. Holland scored four goals and secured an assist. Another guest from LILA, eighth-grade midfielder Maddie Carrol tallied a goal and an assist.

Sophomore midfielder Tianah Ferguson also recorded a goal and an assist in that victory. Ferguson is a captain alongside sophomore goalkeeper Alena Miller – who recorded her first career shutout – and senior defender Anna Stolz.

Junior forward Allison Hindt should also be a player to watch.

Colbert had trouble singling out any one contributor, however, saying, “I’m excited about everybody, really.”

The loss of All-State player Claire Radatz, who is now attending the University of Sioux Falls on an athletic scholarship, forces a rethink of game strategy.

“[Radatz] would just take the ball up the field,” Colbert said. “We’ll try to play a little more defensively, in a 4-4-2. We’re playing more long balls, a lot more passing combinations, a lot more through balls.”

The Huskies play in the lower division of the Twin Cities Athletic Conference. Key divisional games will come at home against Chesterton Academy (Sept. 13) and away to Brooklyn Center (Sept. 19).

Nova Classical and Cristo Rey Jesuit are the favorites in the upper division – the Huskies may face upper division teams in the TCAC tournament Oct. 2-6.

“If we do play one of the upper division teams, it should be fun,” Colbert said.

The Huskies are assigned to Section 7A, which was won by North Branch last year. The Vikings will be a favorite to repeat, with teams like Princeton, Duluth Marshall and Cloquet also likely to contend.

The Huskies made the long trip to Zimmerman, another Section 7A foe, on Aug. 29. They will host St. Paul Johnson on Aug. 31.

The Huskies will play their home matches at Hanifl Park in Hugo.