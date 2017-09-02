PREVIEW: North Lakes volleyball

Huskies to test TCAC’s upper division

With five seniors and two juniors, the North Lakes volleyball team will have plenty of seasoned players to lean on in 2017. That upperclass talent will guide the Huskies on their journey through the upper division of Twin Cities Athletic Conference volleyball.

“We bring back a ton of experience,” head coach Jeff Beimert said. “We’re way more athletic than we’ve ever been.”

Two of the seniors play up front, middle hitter Maggie Thiele and right-side hitter Emma Tiedeman.

“[Thiele] will be a pretty big presence for us, she’s hitting really well so far,” Beimert said.”

Among the defensive-minded seniors, libero Annalie Peterson and defensive specialist Marie Russ are among the TCAC’s top players at their respective positions.

“[Peterson and Russ] will anchor our back line,” Beimert said.

Thiele and Russ have been named as captains.

“I want to see a lot of growth and improvement,” Thiele said. “I want us to work well as a team, and I want us to have a lot of fun this year.”

“I want to see us communicate,” Russ said. “If you talk, that’s how you get the most hits.”

Senior Mari Hammes also patrols the back line. Sophomore setter Jayden Thoma, freshman setter Emma Crandell and freshman outside hitter Anna Povolny will be players to watch among the underclassmen.

“[Povolny] is coming in with a lot more confidence than she’s had in years past; she’s ready to roll,” Beimert said.

Nova Classical, Christian Life and Hmong Academy have been the best teams in the conference lately, and the Huskies hope to broke into that top echelon this year.

“I’m looking forward to playing Christian Life,” Thiele said. “They’re the image of what a good team is, and I want us to meet them at their level and give them a hard game.”

“Nova hasn’t lost a conference game in three years, but I think they’re going to be down this year,” Beimert said. “They’re ready to be beaten, and hopefully it’s us.”

The Huskies faced Christian Life on Aug. 29 after press time. They will play Hmong Academy on Sept. 22 for homecoming and host Nova on Oct. 5. Other big matches include a day of action at the Columbia Heights tournament Sept. 16, the Dig Pink cancer fundraiser game against Cristo Rey Jesuit on Oct. 12 and the TCAC tournament Oct. 14.

Beyond the conference tournament, the Huskies hope to win at least one game in the Section 4A playoffs after falling in the first round last year.

“Our goal every year is to advance to the next round,” Beimert said. “We’ve been to the round of 16 before; it’d be great to get to the round of eight for the first time.”

The Huskies (0-1) are currently in the midst of a long series of away games. They will play in front of a friendly crowd again when Shattuck St. Mary’s visits on Sept. 19.