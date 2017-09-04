LINK: FLDT invites young dancers to Lil Kickers Clinic

Sign-up form for the Lil Kickers Clinic

The Forest Lake Dance Team is inviting young dancers in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade to attend a Lil Kickers Clinic at the high school Sept. 16 starting at 9 a.m. Dancers will learn two routines, culminating in an afternoon performance at the end of the clinic. In addition, attendees will perform their routines at halftime of the Ranger football game on Sept. 22. The clinic costs $40, which covers instruction, a t-shirt and pom-poms and an afternoon snack. Full information and a sign-up form can be found by visiting rangers.flaschools.org and clicking on the dance team page. A link to the form is also posted on the Forest Lake Times website.