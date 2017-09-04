Wyoming native crowned Miss Teen of the Midwest

Krista Boudewyns of Wyoming was recently crowned Miss Teen of the Midwest 2017 in a ceremony held in St. Paul at Concordia University. Young ladies, ages 7 to 18, are eligible to participate in the program which culminates with a national competition in November in Orlando.

As Miss Teen of the Midwest 2017, Boudewyns will serve as an inclusion ambassador for American Pageants’ charitable campaign; Special Olympics’ Spread the Word to End the Word. As a titleholder in the American Pageants Organization, she will have the opportunity to compete for the national title of Miss Teen of America 2018 and over $30,000 in scholarships, cash, travel and prizes.

The candidates vying for the title of Miss Teen of America compete in six categories of judging including scholastic achievement; service to school and community; personal development; personality, poise, and projection in evening wear; a general awareness test; and interview.