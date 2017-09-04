Yogadevotion to begin new session

Yogadevotion will begin a new session at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 N. Shore Drive.

Led by certified yoga instructor Robin Thayer, Yogadevotion begins with scripture that speaks to a practice of faith during the breath work. Reflections on scripture are written by Pastor Cindy Senarighi, ordained pastor in the ELCA. The body of the class is a combination of standing, balance and floor poses. Class closes with restorative yoga, a practice of calm alertness that allows a time of reflection and thanksgiving.

This class is for all levels including beginners. Modifications are offered for all poses. The cost is $56. To register, contact Joyce Getchell at [email protected] or 651-464-3323. Payment is due by Sept. 10.