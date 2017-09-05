Edina Realty assists local charities

The Forest Lake office of Edina Realty recently awarded grants to Community Helping Hand and Lakes Center for Youth and Families.

Community Helping Hand has been dedicated to helping the people of their community. Through the generous donations they receive, and the sales from their thrift store, they help out residents of the Forest Lake Area School District that are falling on hard times by giving assistance with energy bills, rent, prescriptions, food, and more.

Lakes Center for Youth and Families offers community justice and diversion, youth mentoring, and enrichment programs. A major focus of their work with at-risk youth is to keep them safe at home and in school instead of seeing them run away from home and become homeless. LCY4F is the only youth development organization in the service area that reaches out to at-risk youth and their families by providing a holistic approach to address unmet needs and behavioral issues inclusive of parents, schools, and the broader community.

Created in 1996, the Edina Realty Foundation supports organizations that help homeless children, families, and individuals in the communities where Edina Realty does business. Much of the grant money comes directly from realtors and employees as well as from Edina Realty Home Services real estate, title, and mortgage companies. Edina Realty agents and employees hold events throughout the year to help raise additional contributions. To date, the Foundation has donated $9 million. Over 97 percent of funds raised go directly to organizations that provide housing and other services to the homeless.

For more information about the Edina Realty Foundation, visit edinarealty.com or contact the Edina Realty Forest Lake office, call 651-464-7777.