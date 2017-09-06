Donald A. Frenning, International Union of Operating Engineers, Age 89, of Chisago City, formerly of Stacy, passed away on September 1, 2017. Don was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, having earned several decorations. When he retired from St. Paul Public Works with his pension and his books, he sold their Stacy home to travel with his fun-loving, roller skating, musical spoons playing wife, Dottie. Preceded in death by parents, Olaf & Agnes (Waller) Frenning; siblings, Lawrence (Sis) Frenning, Margaret (Rodney) Nelson (Vern) Holmgren, Edna (John) Freed, Eleanor (Rodney) Shogren; Bob (Norma) Frenning; brother-in-law, Floyd Bellin. Survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Dorothy “Dottie” (Lee); loving sister, Helen Bellin; sister-in-law, Kathy “Georgia Peach” Affolter. Don was also uncle extraordinaire to 26 nieces and nephews that he and Dottie claimed as their kids.

Funeral Service 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 10, 2017 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Stacy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Don would want you to give to your favorite charity.

Post navigation ECM Weather Click for Weather Today Tonight