Forest Lake Events for September 6, 2017

Childrens ministry

Registration is open at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Dr., for all children’s ministry and confirmation programming. Wednesday programming for all ages 0-12th grade begins Sept. 6. Sunday School for 3-year olds to 6th graders begins Sept. 10. Children’s ministry and confirmation all involve opportunities to worship, serve, learn, and have fun together. Contact Kyrstin Schwart at 651-464-3323 or [email protected] for more information or check out www.faithfl.org.

Financial peace

Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Dr. will host Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University beginning Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The nine-week money management class can help guests become debt free, save for financial emergencies, and confidently plan for retirement.

Class reunion

The Forest Lake Area High School class of 1992 will host a reunion at Running Aces Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are available at the door and are $50 per person. That cost includes dinner, drinks, and late night snacks. Contact Amanda Engquist DePhillips for more information at 612-803-8705.

Business speaker

The Lakes Area Business Association welcomes Rep. Bob Dettmer to speak at a meeting to be held Sept. 13 at noon at Vannelli’s By The Lake. Non-members are welcome to attend. Call 651-464-5390 to reserve a spot.

Grand opening

Mark and Irene Lambert of Summit Management invite the community to attend the grand opening celebration of Arbor Ridge Luxury Apartments on Sept. 14 at 1700 8th St. SE.

Auditions

Masquers Theatre will hold auditions for the upcoming production of “The Happy Elf” at Dance Tech Studios Sept. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. Interested parties are asked to prepare 16 measures of an uptempo song and dance. There will also be some script reading involved. For more information, visit masquerstheatre.org.

Class reunion

The Forest Lake Area High School class of 1961 will host a reunion at the Cornerstone restaurant in Wyoming Sept. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. All classmates and teachers are welcome.

Free senior dinner

The Forest Lake Lions will host a free dinner for seniors age 65 and older at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 Sept. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Questions can be directed to Sue Griffin at 651-429-1451.