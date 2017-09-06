Regional Happenings for September 7, 2017

SCANDIA

Pickleball tournament

The Scandia Parks and Recreation Committee is sponsoring the first ever Taco Daze Pickleball Tournament Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scandia Community Center tennis courts. The registration cost is $40 per team. Entries must be received by Aug. 30. Interested parties can find detailed information on the tournament and registration forms at www.ci.scandia.mn.us. Contact Judi Negus at 651-433-2274 or [email protected] for more information.

WYOMING

Mindfulness classes

A mindfulness-based stress reduction course with Sue Flannigan will run Sunday afternoons from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to Nov. 5 at Fairview Lakes Medical Center. The cost is $25 for materials. Interested parties can register with Sue Flannigan at [email protected]

WYOMING

Preschool storytime

Children ages 0 to 5 and their caretakers are invtied to weekly storytime at the Wyoming library on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Siblings are welcome. The program lasts about 30 minutes and runs from Sept. 12 to Nov. 21.

COLUMBUS

Recycle week

The City of Columbus will offer residents opportunities to help with their fall cleaning. Sept. 20 will feature bicycle collection at city hall, Sept. 22 will see curbside collection, and Sept. 23 offers paper shredding (free) and mattress collection (small fee) at city hall. For more information, call 651-464-3120 ext. 0 or visit www.columbus.mn.us.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX

Booyah feed

The Freedom Steppers will host a booyah feed Sept. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Serenity Shores, 20060 Maxwell Ave. N. The cost is $5 with free refills. Live entertainment will be available. The Freedom Steppers host events for those participating in sober lifestyle programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

WYOMING

Songwriter event

The Wyoming Creative Arts Community will host a free event with three local singer/songwriters performing original work Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Featured performers include Sarah Morris, Matthew French, and Doug Collins.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Avenue. Cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.