Colleene “Colly” T. Kauls

On September 3, 2017, our beautiful Colleene “Colly” Kauls went into the hands of her beloved Lord. Her greatest love was her family and grandchildren. She treasured her friends, music, gardening, tennis and pickle ball.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 49 years, Andris; children, Christopher (Nichole) and Kimberly (Kevin); grandchildren, Hailey, Justin, Jordan and Jonah; sisters, Cathleene Morehead and Ginny (Troy) Veldhouse; brothers, Peter (Nood) Lawler and Bill (Marcia) Lawler; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her life will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2017, at Willowbrook Community Church, 840 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, Minnesota 55025. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kids Camp c/o Willowbrook Community Church. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

Post navigation