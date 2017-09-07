Lake Area Bank exceeds school supply goal



Lake Area Bank exceeded the goal set in its recent Backpack Drive collecting school supplies for underprivileged children in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. During this second annual event, the bank set a goal to collect 1,500 school items, or a monetary equivalency, at its six locations. With an outpouring of support, donations came in from employees, customers, and communities. After the month-long event, Lake Area Bank surpassed its goal, reporting it had collected 1,875 school items along with $377. Donations were distributed to the Wilder Foundation, providing children in its program the tools necessary to be successful students.

“At times like this, we’re reminded of the fantastic group we’re surrounded by – from employees and customers to the communities around us,” Lake Area Bank Marketing Director Shelley Ross said in a press release. “We sincerely thank those that supported this great cause and follow our corporate passion to make a difference in people’s lives.”