Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 30, 2010

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $387,280.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Sarah Sventek, a single person

MORTGAGEE: HomeServices Lending, LLC Series A DBA Edina Realty Mortgage

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 19, 2011 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3827523

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Dated: June 27, 2011

Recorded: July 26, 2011 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3848750

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: June 16, 2017

Recorded: June 19, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4116093

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100021269120645795

Lender or Broker: HomeServices Lending, LLC Series A DBA Edina Realty Mortgage

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address:

6579 North Shore Trail N,

Forest Lake, MN 55025-8566

Tax Parcel ID Number:

04.032.21.21.0034;

04.032.21.21.0026

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lots Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) of Elm Beach and of Lots Nine (9) and Ten (10), Block One (1) of Elm Park, all in Washington County, Minnesota, lying southwesterly of the following described line: Commencing at the most northerly corner of Lot Fourteen (14) of Elm Beach; thence southwesterly along the northwesterly line of Lot Fourteen (14), a distance of Eighty (80) feet; thence southeasterly deflecting to the left 60 degrees 59 minutes 28 seconds Two Hundred Thirty-two and Fifty-nine one hundredths (232.59) feet; thence southeasterly deflecting to the right 5 degrees 05 minutes 40 seconds One Hundred Seventy-six (176) feet, more or less, to the shoreline of Forest Lake and there terminating

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $352,762.09

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 20, 2018, or the next business day if April 20, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 05, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038260F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 2017

728877