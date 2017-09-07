Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 22, 2013

MORTGAGOR: John David Taylor, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, a corporation organized under the laws of the state of Delaware

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 24, 2013, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. 3942482, Washington County, Minnesota.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

1000739-8110688412-6

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bremer Bank, National Association

ASSIGNED TO: Bremer Bank, National Association, a national association organized under the laws of the United States of America

DATE OF ASSIGNMENT OF MORTGAGE: August 15, 2016

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 26, 2016, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. 4080699, Washington County, Minnesota.

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Bremer Bank, National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESSES: 5866 Penrose Avenue North, Oak Park Heights, Minnesota 55082

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.

03.029.20.21.0035

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 7 and 8, Block 5, Oak Park Addition, Washington County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,800.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$118,247.75

INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 4.0%, with a per diem of $12.32.

That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 20, 2017, at 10:00 am.

PLACE OF SALE: Washington County Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota 55082, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by April 20, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: August 30, 2017 MESSERLI & KRAMER P.A.

By: /s/ Thomas J. Hainje

Thomas J. Hainje (Lic. #390325)

1400 Fifth Street Towers

100 South Fifth Street

Minneapolis, MN 55402-1217

(612) 672-3600

Attorney in Fact for

Bremer Bank, National Association

11604-2582

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 2017

729766