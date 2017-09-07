Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Conditional Use Permit

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to consider a request for a conditional use permit to allow a building trade/contractor office (Mobile Mini). The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant:

Mobile Mini, Inc. (Joe Carroll)

Property Owners: Graffco, Inc.

Property Location: 13957 Lake Drive NE, Columbus, Minnesota Legal Description: THAT PRT OF WLY 1142 FT OF SLY 1020 FT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 OF SEC 33 RWP 32 RGE 22 LYG NLY OF FOL DESC LINE: COM AT SW COR OF SD 1/4 1/4, TH N 0 DEG 18 MIN 58 SEC W, ASSD BRG, ALG W LINE THEREOF 511.83FT TO POB OF SD LINE, TH S 73 DEG 45 MIN 49 SEC E 622.80 FT, TH N 89 DEG 15 MIN 45 SEC E 516.63 FT TO W LINE OF E 1498 FT OF N1/2 OF SD NE1/4 & SD LINE THERE TERM, EX THAT PRT OF SD 1/4 1/4 LYG WLY OF TH NO 8, EX RD, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA PIN#33-32-22-12-0005

By: /s/ Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 7, 2017

730286