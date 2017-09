Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Preliminary & Final Plat

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota, to consider a request for a preliminary & final plat Humber Estates reconfiguring two lots of record. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant: Construction Technology, Inc. (Joseph Bazey)

Property Owners: Construction Technology, Inc. & Andrew C. & Erika J. Ramsden

Address: 13305 Humber Street

NE Columbus, MN

13411 Humber Street NE

Columbus, MN

Legal Description: THAT PRT OF SW1/4 OF SE1/4 SEC 33 TWP 32 RGE 22 DESC AS FOL: BEG AT SE COR OF SD 1/4,1/4, TH WLY ALG S LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4 1307.18 FT TO SW COR OF SD 1/4,1/4, TH NLY ALG W LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4 TO A PT750 FT SLY FROM NW COR OF SD 1/4,1/4, TH ELY PRLL TO N LINE OF SD 1/4,1/4, 739.38 FT, TH NLY PRLL TO W LINE OF SD 1/4,1/4, 325 FT, TH ELY PRLL TO N LINE OF SD 1/4,1/4, 567.52 FT TO E LINE OF SD1/4,1/4, TH SLY ALG SD E LINE TO POB, EX RD, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN PIN#33-32-22-43-0008

THAT PRT OF SW1/4 OF SE1/4 OF SEC 33 TWP 32 RGE 22 DESC AS FOL: BEG AT A PT ON W LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4 525 FT S OF NW COR THEREOF, TH ELY PRLL/W N LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4 225 FT, TH NLY PRLL/W W LINE THEREOF100 FT, TH ELY PRLL/W SD N LINE 514.38 FT, TH SLY PRLL/W SD W LINE 325 FT, TH WLY PRLL/W SD N LINE 739.38 FT TO A PT ON SD W LINE 225 FT S OF POB, TH NLY ALG SD W LINE 225 FT TO POB, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN PIN#33-32-22-43-0006

Elizabeth Mursko

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 7, 22017

730293