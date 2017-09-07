Notice of Public Hearings – LINWOOD TOWNSHIP

Public Notice
Public Hearing
September 19, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Application 2017 – 08
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning and Zoning Commission of Linwood Township will hold a public hearing to consider and give recommendation to the Town Board on application 2017-09 from Troy and Trista Pleski at 21930 Heidelberg St. NE, Linwood, MN 55079 requesting Township approval and a Variance from building sidewall height and overall height, to build a new accessory building.
PID number 11-33-22-22-0008
Michael J. Jungbauer
Zoning Administrator
Published in the
Forest Lake Times
September 7, 2017
